India will never bow to forces spreading hatred, fear: Rahul Gandhi on Pahalgam attack anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday that India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear, asserting that the entire nation stands united against terrorism as he paid tributes to those killed in the Pahalgam attack on its first anniversary.

"India will neither ever forget their sacrifice and the anguish of their families, nor will it ever forgive the perpetrators of this cowardly act," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha wrote on X in a post in Hindi.

"The memory of the innocent lives so ruthlessly snatched away continues to shake our hearts to this day. The grief of the martyrs' families is a grief shared by us all," he said.

"The martyrdom of these sons of the nation will forever remain indelible in the soul of India," Gandhi said.

The entire nation stood united against terrorism and violence, stands united today, and it will always remain so, he asserted.

"India will never bow before forces that seek to spread hatred and fear; we will stand against them with even greater strength, unity, and resolve. Jai Hind," Gandhi said in his post.

Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out an attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on this day last year, killing 26 innocent people, mostly tourists from across India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India carried out a retaliatory military offensive against Pakistan named Operation Sindoor, in which Indian armed forces destroyed military and terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir.