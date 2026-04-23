Punjab Congress chief writes to PM Modi seeking ban on release of 'Lawrence of Punjab'

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Thursday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the planned release of web series 'Lawrence of Punjab' based on the real life gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stating that such a brutal person should not be glorified.

The Punjab government has also sought a ban on the release of the series, noting that it glorifies organised crime.

Warring wrote: "The movie/series aims to glorify someone who has been involved in so many gruesome crimes, including the brutal murder of the most popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala."

He condemned the making of such a series wherein problematic characters represent Punjab, which is known to be a "holy land of Gurus, Rishis and Pirs."

"You have yourself spent a lot of time in Punjab. You know Punjab’s history and culture as much. Should such a holy land with a glorious history and culture be identified with a gangster? That is what the OTT series wants to project," he wrote, calling for the PM to pay attention to the implications of such media portrayals.