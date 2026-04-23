Punjab MP Amritpal Singh arrested in 2023 Ajnala violence case

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Thursday arrested MP Amritpal Singh in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case of February following the expiry of his National Security Act (NSA) detention.

Amritpal Singh was produced before the Ajnala sub-divisional court via video conferencing from Dibrugarh after his arrest. The court granted two days of police custody, during which Singh will remain lodged at Central Jail at Dibrugarh.

Amritpal has been lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 23, 2023, after he was taken into custody and detained under the NSA.

Citing security and law and order concerns if Amritpal is brought to Amritsar for trial, the state government had moved the high court seeking permission to arrest him in the case and continue to keep him in the Assam jail. The government also urged that the trial be conducted through video conferencing.

Rebel SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali criticised the Punjab Police for arresting Amritpal Singh.

"A mockery of the democratic set-up and institutions of our country is being made, where an elected representative has been denied the opportunity of a free and fair trial," he claimed.

The counsels of Amritpal Singh, Harpal Singh Khara and Rituraj Singh argued that the case was already under trial before the Ajnala court. The counsel further contended that the police had not referred to the alleged vehicle during the past three years of investigation or trial, and that it was not involved in the offence.

"Now after his arrest, the trial has started in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case, where he is the prime accused," said an officer.

The First Information Report (FIR) in the Ajnala violence case was registered on February 24, 2023. Charges have been framed against 41 persons, including Amritpal in this case.