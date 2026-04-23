SC stays Amit Jogi’s conviction, life sentence in 2003 Jaggi murder case

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to Amit Jogi, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed his conviction and life sentence in the 2003 murder case of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) leader Ram Avtar Jaggi.

"We stay the conviction and life sentence of the appellant (Amit Jogi)," said a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and also comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi.

The SC passed the order, after hearing a plea filed by Amit Jogi challenging his recent conviction by the Chhattisgarh High Court's April 2 order that overturned his 2007 acquittal and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the 2003 murder of NCP leader Jaggi.

During the hearing on Thursday, Justice Mehta questioned the passing of the High Court judgment as he remarked, without hearing Amit Jogi. "What kind of judgment, conviction and sentence before hearing?."

In 2007, a trial court had sentenced 28 accused to life imprisonment but acquitted Amit Jogi due to lack of evidence. The High Court later reversed this acquittal based on a CBI appeal and directed Jogi to surrender within three weeks.

The High Court had reversed Jogis' acquittal and convicted him on an appeal moved by the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation).

As per the prosecution case, the NCP leader, Jaggi was shot in 2003, while travelling in his car.