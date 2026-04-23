'Why have an election?': Sibal slams EC on voter 'disenfranchisement' in West Bengal

Former Union law minister and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission, accusing it of carrying out an "experiment in disenfranchisement" in West Bengal and asked "why have an election".

He also took a swipe at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he must be awarded with a Padma Bhushan. In a post on X, Sibal said, "Election Commission: (West Bengal Election). Experiment in disenfranchisement. The CEC must be awarded with a Padam Bhushan!"

"My question: Why have an election?" Sibal said.

West Bengal is voting in the first phase on Thursday amid an increasingly polarised battle in which issues such as corruption and jobs have ceded space to identity, citizenship and the controversy over deleted names from electoral rolls.

Sibal on Wednesday had accused Kumar of working in cahoots with the BJP to make the party win the West Bengal elections, saying he is a "national shame" and it is his "vocation" to make sure that the BJP emerges victorious.