Betrayed Punjab: CM Bhagwant Singh Mann slams AAP MPs who quit party

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said the BJP 'hates Punjab' and had betrayed the state by wooing away its MPs, and claimed the saffron party has no base in the state and was 'scared of the work done by AAP.'

He added saying 'Punjabis hate those who betray them' and people taught a lesson to Sukhpal Khaira, Master Baldev Singh, Kanwar Sandhu and Jagdev Kamalu earlier when they 'tried to break Punjab'.

Condemning both those leaving the party and those facilitating such moves, Mann asserted that the BJP’s lack of political ground has pushed it towards such tactics even as visible improvements in schools, hospitals, roads, and employment have unsettled it.

He emphasised that the AAP draws its strength from ordinary people and remains rooted in a principled, transformative vision.

He asserted that the people of Punjab will hold accountable those who betray the state, making it clear that such manoeuvres cannot secure political victories in a democracy where the people of Punjab remain supreme.

Mann stated, “The wise and brave people of Punjab will never forgive the traitors who have backstabbed them for their own vested interests. Punjabis have never forgotten acts of betrayal, and those who deceived them have vanished into political oblivion. Leaders like Kamaalo, Mannshahian and others betrayed their ideology and have been erased from public memory. In a democracy, the party is supreme, not individuals who come and go as per their whims and fancies,” he stated.