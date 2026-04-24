No ‘WA varsity’ inputs on Sabarimala: SC

NEW DELHI: On Day 8 of the Sabarimala reference hearings held on Thursday, the nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court underlined that constitutional principles must prevail over external public commentary and opinions expressed outside the legal framework.

During the proceedings, advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, referred to a newspaper article written by Shashi Tharoor on the subject of judicial restraint. His submission led to a broader discussion among the bench about the reliability and appropriateness of the different sources of information cited in court.

Justice B V Nagarathna observed that while the court respects the opinions of eminent authors and intellectuals, it cannot rely on unverifiable or informal sources, such as what she described as “WhatsApp University”. She made it clear that although diverse viewpoints are welcome in public discourse, information derived from forwarded messages or informal channels cannot be treated as credible in judicial proceedings.

She cautioned lawyers against presenting non-legal materials, including newspaper articles, as authoritative legal sources. The bench explicitly rejected reliance on such material, emphasizing the importance of maintaining judicial discipline and grounding arguments strictly within established legal principles.