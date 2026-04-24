Samrat Choudhary government wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

The NDA government led by chief minister Samrat Choudhary won the vote of confidence in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

Choudhary moved the motion during a one-day special session, stating that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state". The motion was passed by a voice vote in the 243-member Assembly, where the BJP-led NDA holds a commanding 202 seats.

Earlier this month, Choudhary became the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar after JD(U) president Nitish Kumar resigned upon being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

In the new cabinet, only two JD(U) leaders, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, were inducted and appointed as deputy chief ministers.

The ruling coalition comprises five parties, the BJP, JD(U), LJP(RV) led by Union minister Chirag Paswan, HAM headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and RLM led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha.

The alliance had secured 202 seats in the Assembly elections held in November last year.

( With inputs from PTI)