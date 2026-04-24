Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary to seek trust vote in Assembly today

The BJP-led government in Bihar is set to seek a vote of confidence in the state Assembly on Friday.

According to the schedule of legislative business for the one-day special session, released by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will move the motion, proposing that "the House reposes its trust in the current council of ministers in the state".

Choudhary assumed office earlier this month, becoming the first BJP leader to head a government in the state after Nitish Kumar stepped down upon being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

From the JD(U), only Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav have been inducted into the cabinet, both serving as deputy chief ministers.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the new government was "blessed" by the JD(U) president and would follow in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar, who governed the state for nearly two decades.

He also expressed confidence that the government would comfortably secure the trust vote, citing the NDA’s strong majority in the Assembly.

The ruling coalition comprises the BJP, JD(U), Chirag Paswan’s LJP(RV), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM, and Upendra Kushwaha’s RLM.

The five-party alliance had secured 202 of the 243 seats in the assembly elections held in November last year.