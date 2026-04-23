'We let BJP have CM's post in return for its past support': Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Chaudhary

The JD(U) on Thursday said that after its president Nitish Kumar stepped down as chief minister, the party let the BJP have the top post in return for the “support” it had received from its alliance partner in the past.

The statement was made by JD(U) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary at a press conference in Patna, ahead of a floor test.

"Tomorrow, the new government headed by Samrat Choudhary will seek a vote of confidence. A single-day session of the assembly has been called for this very purpose. The ruling NDA enjoys a thumping majority, so winning the trust vote is a foregone conclusion," Chaudhary said.

It must be kept in mind that the new government is also blessed by Nitish Kumar, who gave up the post as he took a decision to move to the Rajya Sabha, he said.

"But the people of the state have repeatedly reposed their trust in him. So all should rest assured that the new government shall follow in the footsteps of Nitish Kumar," said Chaudhary.

Earlier, state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha said in the press conference that Chaudhary intended to answer any questions related to the power transition in the state, which began with Nitish Kumar announcing his decision to contest Rajya Sabha polls a month ago.

Upon his election, Samrat Choudhary took over as the first Bihar chief minister from the BJP.

When Chaudhary was asked why the JD(U) did not press to keep with itself the chief minister's post after Kumar relinquished it, he replied: "The BJP has been an old ally. It supported us in 2020 when our tally had crashed in the assembly polls. So, it was decided that we reciprocate the gesture by extending our support to a government headed by them".

Notably, besides Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, another senior JD(U) leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav had been sworn in as the deputy CM last week.

It appeared to be a flipping of power equations in the previous dispensation when Nitish Kumar was heading the government and BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were his deputies.