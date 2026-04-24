Several AAP MLAs likely to quit in coming days, claims Congress, SAD

CHANDIGARH: Both the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that many MLAs of the ruling party are likely to quit and desert it in the coming days.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the defection of seven AAP MPs to the BJP would not make any difference in Punjab, as all these MPs are “rootless” and have no base in the state.

“Today it is just seven MPs, tomorrow it may be 50 legislators who may desert the AAP,” he noted, adding that the way the AAP distributed Rajya Sabha and Assembly tickets is well known.

Referring to members of the upper house in particular, he pointed out that they were mainly given to big industrialists and businessmen who helped the AAP in multiple ways.

He said that when they defected to the BJP, the AAP should not have been surprised, as they were never ideologically committed to the party and had joined it purely for their business interests.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa said that the ongoing split within the AAP in the Rajya Sabha has laid bare the party’s true character, asserting that the crisis is not ideological but rooted in a struggle for control over Punjab’s resources and public money.

Bajwa claimed that the developments have confirmed long-standing concerns that AAP’s politics in Punjab has been driven less by governance and more by internal competition for access to the state exchequer.

“What is unfolding today is not a clash of principles but a conflict over power, patronage, and money,” he stated.

He added that the people of Punjab are now witnessing the collapse of a model that was projected as honest and reformist but has instead descended into infighting and serious allegations of corruption at the highest levels.