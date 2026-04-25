BRS hits back as Kavitha targets KCR; Sridhar says ‘personal agenda’ parties won’t last

He credited KCR’s leadership with advancing Telangana across key sectors. “Under his leadership, Telangana topped the nation in irrigation, energy, IT, industry, welfare and per capita income. Many of his initiatives were first of their kind and even adopted nationally,” Sridhar added.

Responding to criticism of KCR and the BRS leadership, Sridhar said such remarks reflected individual perspectives. “If someone criticises KCR or the BRS leadership for vested interests, that is their approach. But I repeat: While it is a democratic right to form a party, without a strong foundation and genuine cause, such outfits cannot sustain,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha formally launched the Telangana Rashtra Sena, nearly seven months after parting ways with the BRS.

Targeting KCR, she said he is no longer the leader he once was, alleging that power has changed him. “KCR isn’t the same anymore. The KCR of the past cared about people, fought for the people, and got their problems solved. Power corrupted him. I do not say this out of pain. The KCR we knew protested when artisans died and took up every single issue. Today’s KCR is nowhere to be seen when the houses of the poor are demolished in Velugumatla. When farmers were facing enormous losses and HYDRAA unleashed brutality on the poor, among innumerable other instances, KCR was invisible. What was KCR doing when the houses of the poor were demolished overnight? What did KCR say in the past?” she said.

She further alleged that KCR has lost control over his political messaging and said she would take him on politically.

(With inputs from ANI)