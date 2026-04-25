NDA just 17 seats short of two-thirds majority in Rajya Sabha after AAP defection

NEW DELHI: With seven MPs of AAP in the Rajya Sabha switching sides on Friday, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) moved a step closer to attaining a stronger position of hitting the two-thirds majority mark in the House, required for specific voting purposes and the passage of constitutional amendment legislation.

However, the ruling alliance is still 17 members short of the magical number in the Upper House. With the dramatic shift by the Aam Aadmi Party MPs, the NDA now enjoys the support of 145 MPs in the Upper House. The two-thirds majority mark in the 244-member House now stands at 163.

The BJP, which is leading the alliance, is still 10 seats short for a simple majority in the House. A position that poses a challenge to the party.

After Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan approves the merger of the AAP Parliamentary Party into the BJP, the ruling party will now have a total of 113 MPs. At present, the BJP has 106 MPs.

The ruling party is also likely to get the support of seven nominated members and two independent MPs, which puts the number of those who are in the BJP’s support at 122, exactly the halfway mark.