SC allows NIA to file charge sheet in case where judges were held by mob in West Bengal’s Malda

NEW DELHI: On Friday, the Supreme Court allowed the National Investigation Agency to file its charge sheet after completing an investigation into the April 1 incident in West Bengal’s Malda district, where seven judicial officers were illegally confined by a mob.

The case began after the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court sent a letter describing the night when the officers, including three women and a five-year-old child, were held captive for over nine hours without food or water.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the NIA, submitted to the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant that a fresh status report detailing the probe so far had been filed, and said the investigators were “neck-deep into the investigation”.

Taking note of submissions, the apex court said, “The NIA will be at liberty to file a charge sheet in a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Earlier, on April 6, the Supreme Court ordered the NIA to take over the probe into multiple FIRs related to the alleged gherao of judges under Article 142, noting serious allegations against local police and calling for an independent investigation.