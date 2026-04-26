8,500 CAPF personnel to return to Manipur after April 29 West Bengal polling

NEW DELHI: Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) that were redeployed from Manipur to assist with election duties in West Bengal are set to return to the northeastern state following the completion of polling on April 29, sources said on Sunday.

Nearly 30% of the security personnel previously stationed in Manipur had been temporarily withdrawn in recent weeks for election duties, primarily in West Bengal.

Sources added that this redeployment was part of standard arrangements to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of polling in a state that typically requires extensive security measures.

A senior government official stated that approximately 85 companies, comprising around 8,500 personnel, were moved out of the state for election duties. Prior to their withdrawal, more than 275 CAPF companies had been deployed across Manipur. “These companies will begin returning from April 29,” the official confirmed.

The phased return of these forces comes at a critical time, as Manipur has been witnessing a fresh wave of violent incidents and unrest across several districts. Authorities believe that the redeployment of CAPF units will significantly strengthen security on the ground and support local law enforcement agencies in restoring stability.

“The situation remains sensitive. The return of central forces will enhance operational capacity and instill confidence among civilians,” another senior official said.

In recent weeks, the state has experienced multiple incidents of violence, including targeted killings and attacks on both civilians and security personnel. Among the victims were children and members of the Border Security Force, underscoring the severity of the situation.

The renewed tensions have involved all three major communities in the state, Meitei, Kuki-Zo, and Naga leading to protests, clashes, and confrontations with security forces.

This marks a significant escalation, as earlier phases of the conflict largely involved the Meitei population in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki-Zo tribes in the surrounding hill areas, while Naga groups had largely remained on the sidelines.

Security officials acknowledged that the temporary reduction in central forces created operational challenges, particularly in vulnerable and conflict-prone areas. Despite this, state police and the remaining CAPF units continued to carry out security operations.

With the election process in West Bengal nearing completion, authorities are now refocusing their attention on Manipur. The return of CAPF units is expected to play a crucial role in stabilizing the situation and preventing further escalation of violence in the state.