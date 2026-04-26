AAP MP Seechewal says he rejected Sahney’s invite to join 'Azaad group' that defected to BJP

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Sunday said that fellow MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, one of the seven lawmakers who recently quit the party to join the BJP, had approached him to be part of a proposed “Azaad group,” but he declined the offer.

According to a PTI report, Seechewal expressed shock over the sudden exit of the seven MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party, calling it an act of “bewafai” (betrayal). He said the party had sent them to the Rajya Sabha to represent Punjab’s concerns.

The development comes after seven of AAP’s 10 Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Sahney, and Swati Maliwal—resigned and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that AAP had drifted away from its founding principles. Six of them are from Punjab.