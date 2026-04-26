AAP moves petition to disqualify 7 MPs after defection and merger with BJP

Raghav Chadha defended the merger by citing constitutional provisions that allow two-thirds of a party's legislative unit to merge with another organization without facing disqualification. Since the AAP holds a total of 10 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the group of seven exceeds the required two-thirds threshold. However, Singh countered this by stating that the party has consulted constitutional experts, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal and a former Lok Sabha secretary general, who believe the MPs remain liable for disqualification under the law.

Singh further alleged that the defections represent a betrayal of the people's mandate, particularly in Punjab, as six of the seven departing members represent that state in the Upper House. He emphasized that these members were elected specifically on an AAP ticket and that moving to the BJP is an act against the spirit of the Constitution. The AAP has now officially urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to terminate their memberships to uphold democratic norms.