India reels under severe heatwave; 98 of world’s hottest cities recorded in country

Amid the rising temperatures, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued advisories urging people to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to serious health risks, including heatstroke, while also contributing to higher electricity consumption and potential water shortages. The ongoing heatwave has also renewed concerns over climate change and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and central India over the coming days.

Additionally, hot and humid weather is expected in coastal and eastern regions, while warm nighttime conditions are likely in parts of north India, further increasing discomfort and health risks.

In its extended outlook, the IMD stated that heatwave-like conditions will persist across multiple regions for the next seven days. This includes areas in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, and UP in the Northwest, as well as MP, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and Kerala & Mahe in the South.

Moreover, hot and humid weather conditions are anticipated in coastal states, including Odisha, West Bengal, TN, and Andhra Pradesh, while warm nighttime conditions may continue in the northern plains.