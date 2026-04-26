MP Aga Ruhullah accuses National Conference of ‘betrayal’ on Article 370, statehood

SRINAGAR: Amid reports of internal strain within the ruling National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, party MP Aga Ruhullah on Sunday openly accused the party of betraying its promise on restoration of Article 370 and said the party now dislikes him because of his firm stand on the issue.

“My party hates me now because of differences over the fight for restoration of Article 370. Our differences are because our primary and principle promise to people was about fighting for Article 370 restoration,” Ruhullah told reporters in Srinagar.

He said the party had never promised an immediate reversal of the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, but had assured a continued political fight.

“None of us said that you vote for us and we will get Article 370 back the next day”.