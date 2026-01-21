Congress backs united Jammu and Kashmir, demands early restoration of statehood

SRINAGAR: Amid rising calls for the creation of a separate Jammu state and proposals for division within Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for a united J&K and urged the Centre to restore full statehood to the Union Territory at the earliest.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, flanked by senior party leaders, stated that the Congress would not support any move undermining the unity and territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Congress stands for unity, integrity and regional identities of Jammu and Kashmir regions,” they said, stressing the importance of maintaining the geographical identity, unity and integrity of the regions.
The Congress stance aligns with that of its ally, the National Conference, which has rejected any calls for division of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the unity of the region is non-negotiable.
The debate over a separate Jammu intensified after BJP MLAs Sham Lal Sharma and Vikram Randhawa demanded the creation of a separate Jammu state, alleging sustained discrimination against the region by successive governments. Interestingly, senior Jammu-based Congress leader and former MP Choudhary Lal Singh also publicly supported the call for a separate Jammu state.
Valley-based leaders such as Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Gani Lone and former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu also argued for splitting Jammu and Kashmir, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti proposed the creation of a separate division for the five districts of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal areas of Jammu province.
Congress leaders accused the BJP of raising divisive and communal slogans to “dilute and weaken” the ongoing movement for the restoration of statehood.
They reminded the Centre of repeated assurances made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both on the floor of Parliament and during public rallies in Jammu and Kashmir, that full statehood would be restored.
“We are fighting for restoration of full statehood to J&K,” they said, urging the Centre to implement it at the earliest.
Taking a dig at the BJP, Congress leaders questioned the silence of 29 BJP legislators and two MPs from J&K.
“They are totally silent over the issue of full statehood to J&K after getting a huge mandate to fight for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Jammu region. But their actions are against the interests of the Jammu region,” they said.
The Congress also expressed concern over the derecognition of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College by the National Medical Commission following a controversy over the admission of Muslim students.
Terming it a setback for the youth of the Jammu region, the party said the closure of a premier institution after spending crores of rupees and at the start of an academic session was yet another “gift” of the BJP to Jammu.