Congress backs united Jammu and Kashmir, demands early restoration of statehood

SRINAGAR: Amid rising calls for the creation of a separate Jammu state and proposals for division within Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress on Wednesday reaffirmed its support for a united J&K and urged the Centre to restore full statehood to the Union Territory at the earliest.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, J&K Congress working president Raman Bhalla, flanked by senior party leaders, stated that the Congress would not support any move undermining the unity and territorial integrity of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Congress stands for unity, integrity and regional identities of Jammu and Kashmir regions,” they said, stressing the importance of maintaining the geographical identity, unity and integrity of the regions.

The Congress stance aligns with that of its ally, the National Conference, which has rejected any calls for division of Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the unity of the region is non-negotiable.

The debate over a separate Jammu intensified after BJP MLAs Sham Lal Sharma and Vikram Randhawa demanded the creation of a separate Jammu state, alleging sustained discrimination against the region by successive governments. Interestingly, senior Jammu-based Congress leader and former MP Choudhary Lal Singh also publicly supported the call for a separate Jammu state.