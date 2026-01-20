PDP chief Mehbooba calls for separate Chenab–Pir Panjal division in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 20: Amid demands for a separate Jammu state and counter-calls for dividing Jammu and Kashmir, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday called for the creation of a separate division for the five districts of the Chenab Valley and Pir Panjal areas of Jammu province.

The BJP slammed the proposal as a dangerous “ISI-scripted” move, while National Conference president Farooq Abdullah termed it a “Dixon Plan”.

Addressing the party’s public interaction programme in Rajouri, Mehbooba said there was a pressing need to grant divisional status to the Pir Panjal range comprising Rajouri and Poonch districts, and the Chenab Valley comprising Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region.

At present, there are two divisions in J&K, Kashmir and Jammu, with 10 districts each.

Mehbooba said the demand was “absolutely genuine” given the difficult terrain, fragile environment, far-flung habitations and lack of adequate access to basic services in both regions.

“Pir Panjal and Chenab Valley face serious administrative neglect. Their topography, vulnerability to environmental hazards, and distance from decision-making centres make divisional status the need of the hour,” the PDP president said, adding that governance must reach people at their doorstep, especially in border and mountainous areas.

“Instead of running to Srinagar and Jammu for everything, people should be empowered and governance should reach their doorstep.”