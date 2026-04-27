Chhattisgarh ranks first in India for e-KYC verification of workers under MGNREGA

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh ranks first in India for the e-KYC (Electronic Know Your Customer) verification of workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), boosting digital governance and rural transparency.

According to the latest data released by the Government of India on April 27 (Monday), the state achieved a staggering 97.11 per cent completion rate for active workers.

This performance outshone industrial giants like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Karnataka, as well as high-literacy states such as Kerala, which ranked second with 97.06%. Chhattisgarh surpassed both smaller and larger states to accomplish the feat.

Under MNREGA, Chhattisgarh successfully completed digital verification (e-KYC) for more than 56.87 lakh workers, a major step toward ensuring transparency in wage payments. The digital process helps eliminate fake job cards and ensures wages are transferred directly into the bank accounts of genuine beneficiaries.

The achievement is seen as a result of effective monitoring, strategic planning and leadership by the present regime in Chhattisgarh.

Through a planned statewide campaign, the e-KYC process was expedited, enabling a large number of workers to link to the system within stipulated timelines, the government spokesperson said.