Heat wave: Centre asks States to record heat stroke cases, strengthen fire safety in health facilities

NEW DELHI: As temperatures rise in several parts of India, the Centre has directed all States and Union Territories to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities and ensure real-time reporting of heat stroke cases.

The directions come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast severe heat wave conditions in many regions across the country.

In a letter to States, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that with “proactive planning and coordinated action, States/UTs will be able to effectively mitigate the health impacts of extreme heat during the upcoming months.”

States have also been asked to ensure the availability of an adequate number of ambulance services and to disseminate early warnings for timely action. This is the second advisory issued by the Centre; an earlier advisory was released on March 9.

In a separate communication, the Health Secretary directed States to strengthen fire prevention and safety measures in healthcare facilities across the country ahead of the summer season.

“Fire incidents pose a significant threat to life and infrastructure in healthcare settings, particularly where vulnerable patients depend on uninterrupted and critical care services,” Punya Srivastava said in the letter dated April 17, which was shared on Monday.

“As we approach the summer season, ensuring fire safety across all healthcare facilities assumes even greater urgency. Strengthening preparedness, enhancing compliance with fire safety norms, and promoting a culture of vigilance remain essential to safeguarding patients, healthcare workers, and infrastructure,” she added.

She said that, in continuation of efforts undertaken in previous years, the Ministry, in coordination with the Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, will observe Fire Safety Week 2026 from May 4 to 10, with a focus on district-level health facilities and hospitals attached to medical colleges.

“The observance aims to reinforce awareness, preparedness, and compliance with prescribed fire safety measures across all levels of healthcare delivery,” she said.

The theme for this year’s Fire Safety Week is “Safe School, Safe Hospital and Fire Safety Aware Society, Together for Fire Prevention.”

To ensure uniform and effective implementation, the Ministry has asked States to carry out a schedule of day-wise activities across healthcare facilities during the week.

The letter also called for the use of an updated Fire Safety Assessment Checklist to facilitate structured evaluation of preparedness and compliance. States have been asked to administer fire safety pledges across healthcare institutions to reinforce collective commitment.

Further, all healthcare facilities, especially medical colleges, district hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals, have been directed to conduct fire safety assessments.

States have also been asked to submit an action taken report on activities conducted during Fire Safety Week 2026, particularly regarding the rectification of identified deficiencies.

According to the IMD’s seasonal outlook for the hot weather season (April to June) 2026 and its monthly outlook for April, above-normal heat wave days are likely across parts of East, Central, and North-West India, as well as the south-eastern peninsula. Coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to be affected. Isolated regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are also likely to experience heat wave conditions.