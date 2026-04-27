Intelligence Bureau grapples with IPS officer shortage; 81 seats remain unfilled

NEW DELHI: India’s premier internal intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is grappling with a significant shortage of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, with the deficit appearing to be the most severe at the mid-level ranks that are vital for operational effectiveness and coordination on the ground.

According to official data on sanctioned posts and vacancies in central police organisations and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as of March 2026, the IB’s staffing structure reveals a sharp imbalance.

Senior leadership roles - ranging from Director General and Special Director to Inspector General - are fully occupied, but, the situation declines significantly at the levels of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) levels. These mid-tier ranks are currently operating at nearly 50 per cent below their sanctioned strength.