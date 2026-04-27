Intelligence Bureau grapples with IPS officer shortage; 81 seats remain unfilled

NEW DELHI: India’s premier internal intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), is grappling with a significant shortage of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, with the deficit appearing to be the most severe at the mid-level ranks that are vital for operational effectiveness and coordination on the ground.
According to official data on sanctioned posts and vacancies in central police organisations and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) as of March 2026, the IB’s staffing structure reveals a sharp imbalance.
Senior leadership roles - ranging from Director General and Special Director to Inspector General - are fully occupied, but, the situation declines significantly at the levels of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Superintendent of Police (SP) levels. These mid-tier ranks are currently operating at nearly 50 per cent below their sanctioned strength.
Out of a total of 203 sanctioned IPS posts in the IB, as many as 81 remain unfilled, indicating an overall shortfall of around 40 percent. The DIG rank alone accounts for 36 vacancies against 63 sanctioned posts, while at the SP level, 45 positions are vacant out of a total strength of 83.
DIGs and SPs are typically responsible for supervising ground level intelligence officers managing sensitive intelligence inputs, and ensuring timely dissemination of actionable information.
Pointing to structural challenges behind the shortage, officials said the IB relies heavily on deputation from state cadres, but state police forces themselves are grappling with manpower constraints and rising law-and-order responsibilities.
This has reduced the pool of officers available for central postings. Additionally, shorter tenures and frequent transfers hinder continuity in intelligence operations, while state-centre dynamics further complicate deputation processes, they added.
The shortage also comes at a time when India’s internal security landscape is becoming more complex, with evolving threats ranging from terrorism and extremism to cyber espionage and organised crime.