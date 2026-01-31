Facing IPS shortage, Centre makes Central deputation mandatory for senior promotions

NEW DELHI: Facing an acute shortage of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers at the Centre, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has amended promotion guidelines to make Central deputation mandatory for empanelment to senior ranks.

In an order, the MHA has revised the norms stating that IPS officers would now be required to complete a minimum of two years of Central deputation at the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), or an equivalent level, to be eligible for empanelment as Inspector General (IG) or its equivalent at the Centre.

The decision follows repeated reminders from the MHA to State governments to nominate an adequate number of IPS officers for Central deputation in line with the Central Deputation Reserve (CDR). These reminders have come even from the level of Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, highlighting persistent gaps in staffing at the Centre, particularly at the SP and DIG levels.

According to the order, the revised guideline will apply to IPS officers of the 2011 batch onwards.

A senior MHA official said that younger IPS officers have increasingly shown reluctance to opt for Central deputation, largely due to the appeal of field postings in districts where they lead police forces and exercise direct command.

As a result, many officers prefer to remain in their respective state cadres during the early and middle stages of their careers. Trends, however, suggest that officers become more inclined to serve at the Centre only after reaching the IG level or above. This imbalance prompted the government to tweak promotion guidelines to incentivise early Central exposure.