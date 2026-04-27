Mehbooba, Mirwaiz call declaration of Shopian seminary as 'unlawful' by J&K government a ‘flagrant injustice’

SRINAGAR: The PDP chief and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and Hurriyat Conference leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq slammed the government decision on declaring Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom as an 'unlawful entity' under the UAPA over alleged links with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami as ‘flagrant injustice’.

Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom is a seminary in South Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Every single day, the J&K government acts as a mute bystander and a timid enabler of vicious assaults on J&K's identity & dignity. Declaring Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom as an unlawful entity under UAPA is a flagrant injustice to the poor underprivileged sections of society,” Mehbooba posted on X.

She said this institution served as a beacon of quality education for students unable to afford expensive schooling. “It has produced reputed doctors and professionals who served this nation with dedication,” she said.

“Banning these altruistic institutions without any solid evidence of anti-national activity shows a deep-seated prejudice and ill intention,” she added.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg has invoked powers conferred under Section 8(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to notify Darul Uloom Jamia Siraj-u/-Uloom, Imam Sahib, Shopian, as an unlawful entity/place under UA(P)Act 1967.