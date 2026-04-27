Merger of seven AAP MPs with BJP a calculated attempt to manipulate parliamentary strength: Punjab LoP

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa launched a scathing attack on the merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP.

He said that the nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. He also termed both parties as two sides of the same coin.

He also said that the merger has exposed a dangerous collusion rooted in power, not in public service.

Bajwa said the very fact that the BJP allowed and facilitated the merger reflects a calculated attempt to manipulate parliamentary strength.

"This is not ideology; this is political opportunism at its worst. BJP is engineering defections to weaken opposition voices, while AAP has conveniently allowed its own collapse,” he said.

He further criticised AAP’s leadership for nominating individuals to the Rajya Sabha who had little or no connection with Punjab or its people.