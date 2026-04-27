Merger of seven AAP MPs with BJP a calculated attempt to manipulate parliamentary strength: Punjab LoP

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa launched a scathing attack on the merger of seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs with the BJP.
He said that the nexus between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed. He also termed both parties as two sides of the same coin.
He also said that the merger has exposed a dangerous collusion rooted in power, not in public service.
Bajwa said the very fact that the BJP allowed and facilitated the merger reflects a calculated attempt to manipulate parliamentary strength.
"This is not ideology; this is political opportunism at its worst. BJP is engineering defections to weaken opposition voices, while AAP has conveniently allowed its own collapse,” he said.
He further criticised AAP’s leadership for nominating individuals to the Rajya Sabha who had little or no connection with Punjab or its people.
“AAP sent people to Parliament who had no real interest in the welfare of Punjabis. Developments prove that these MPs were never committed to Punjab,” Bajwa added.
Targeting the BJP, Bajwa said the party has consistently misused central investigative agencies to achieve political objectives and destabilise opposition parties across the country.
“From intimidation to coercion, the BJP has weaponised institutions to expand its footprint,” he said.
Drawing a parallel, Bajwa asserted that AAP is no different in Punjab.
“In Punjab, AAP is following the same playbook, misusing state machinery and agencies to silence dissent and target political opponents. Their governance is built on vendetta, not vision,” he said.
Reiterating the parties as two sides of the same coin, Bajwa said their actions reflect a shared culture of deception and power politics.
“Punjab deserves leadership that prioritises its people, not parties that treat the state as a battleground for political deals,” he added.
Bajwa demanded accountability from both the BJP and the AAP, stating that the people of Punjab will not forgive this betrayal of trust and democratic values.