SC takes suo motu cognisance of attack on woman lawyer by husband, issues slew of directions

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged stabbing of a woman lawyer by her husband, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a series of directions, noting that the victim remains in critical condition following the brutal assault.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior cop, preferably a woman officer in the rank of ACP or DCP.

"Along with the letter, some photographs were attached depicting a brutal assault with a sharp weapon on the woman advocate, who has suffered multiple serious injuries. Seeing the condition of the victim in the photographs, coupled with the fact that she was being treated at AIMS Trauma centre, we initiated a sup moto case”, the Court noted and resumed a suo motu cognisance case.

Taking note of submissions that the victim was refused admission at multiple facilities, including Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital and RK Hospital, the court recorded the allegations that only initial first aid was provided before she was referred elsewhere.

The bench questioned the alleged denial of medical treatment, asking, “Why denial of medical treatment of the victim by these hospitals?”