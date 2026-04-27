SC takes suo motu cognisance of attack on woman lawyer by husband, issues slew of directions

NEW DELHI: Taking suo motu cognisance of the alleged stabbing of a woman lawyer by her husband, the Supreme Court on Monday issued a series of directions, noting that the victim remains in critical condition following the brutal assault.
A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to hand over the probe to a senior cop, preferably a woman officer in the rank of ACP or DCP.
"Along with the letter, some photographs were attached depicting a brutal assault with a sharp weapon on the woman advocate, who has suffered multiple serious injuries. Seeing the condition of the victim in the photographs, coupled with the fact that she was being treated at AIMS Trauma centre, we initiated a sup moto case”, the Court noted and resumed a suo motu cognisance case.
Taking note of submissions that the victim was refused admission at multiple facilities, including Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Kailash Deepak Hospital and RK Hospital, the court recorded the allegations that only initial first aid was provided before she was referred elsewhere.
The bench questioned the alleged denial of medical treatment, asking, “Why denial of medical treatment of the victim by these hospitals?”
The bench also directed the investigating officer to examine the alleged refusal by the three hospitals to admit and treat the victim.
The woman lawyer, who practices in Delhi, is reported to have been stabbed last night with a sword by her husband.
During the hearing on Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the police, told the top court that an FIR has been registered and the victim's husband, who is the prime accused, has been arrested on the intervening night of April 25-26.
The court also directed the police to ascertain the whereabouts of the two minor children, who are stated to have been taken away by the victim’s husband.
"Custody of the eldest daughter shall remain with the maternal family members, where she is currently staying," the court stated.
Accordingly, the Court directed the Investigating Officer to inquire into this aspect and submit a report on the next date of hearing.
The Court further directed the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to initiate steps for the grant of compensation and release an appropriate amount to the victim.