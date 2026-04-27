Toxic work environment: Raghav Chadha defends defection from AAP after merger with BJP

Amid questions over his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Monday said the party had turned into a “toxic work environment”, asserting that “one or two persons can be wrong, but not all seven”.

In a video message shared on social media, Chadha, who, along with six other MPs, has merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said he had been receiving messages over the past few days, with many congratulating him while others sought an explanation for his decision.

Chadha said he had left a successful career as a practising chartered accountant to enter politics and was a founding member of AAP, dedicating 15 years of his “prime youth” to building the party. “I didn't come into politics to make my career,” he said, adding that he had worked for the party with his “blood, sweat and tears.”

However, he alleged that the party was no longer the same and had become a “toxic work environment”, where leaders were prevented from working and speaking in Parliament. “Today, this political party is trapped in the hands of some corrupt and compromised people. They don't work for the country but for their own personal gain,” Chadha alleged.

There was no immediate response from AAP to the allegations.