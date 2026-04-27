Wadettiwar wishing attack on Modi like White House shooting: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to condemn leader's remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday accused Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar of making remarks that allegedly expressed support for violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in the United States.
Speaking to news agency ANI, Poonawalla strongly criticised Wadettiwar’s comments and linked them to what he called a pattern of anti-government rhetoric.
“This is not Congress's ‘Mohabat ki dukaan’ but ‘Nafrat ke bhaijaan’. Vijay Wadettiwar, who, on behalf of the Congress, gave a clean chit to Pakistan in the 26/11 attacks, questioned Operation Sindoor. He is wishing for an attack on PM Modi similar to what happened in the US,” Poonawalla said.
He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to condemn the remarks made by the Maharashtra MLA.
“Kharge ji says Modi ji is a terrorist and RSS-BJP is a poisonous snake, and Rahul Gandhi says the PM should be beaten with sticks. More than 150 times such statements have been made. Until Rahul Gandhi condemns it, why shouldn't it be considered that this is also the sentiment of Rahul Gandhi?” he added.
The BJP’s response came after Wadettiwar, in comments on Sunday, criticised US President Donald Trump over foreign policy decisions and drew parallels with public sentiment in India.
“As you sow, so shall you reap. As one does, so shall they pay. While in power and in the highest position, the way he tried to control and occupy the whole world, he worked to disturb every country. He worked to establish his control over every country, and his language was such that the whole world is their slave. There was no connection with Iran, yet the attack he carried out along with Israel, that was bound to happen.Today, Trump has ruined the whole of America to fulfil his plans and satisfy his desires,” Wadettiwar said.
He further added: “Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, that was bound to happen. People took to the streets to oppose him; now they are not coming out in India, so these people (the government) think everything is fine. But, the same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin.”
Wadettiwar also clarified that violence against any leader was unacceptable.
“What happened with Trump should not have happened to a person sitting in that supreme position. But as one acts, the public will give the answer, that is what is seen from that incident,” he told reporters in Nagpur.
The remarks came after a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday evening, when a suspect identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen allegedly breached security and opened fire before being subdued by security personnel.
Authorities said US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer sustained injuries.
(With inputs from ANI)