Wadettiwar wishing attack on Modi like White House shooting: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to condemn leader's remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday accused Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar of making remarks that allegedly expressed support for violence against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of a shooting incident during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in the United States.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Poonawalla strongly criticised Wadettiwar’s comments and linked them to what he called a pattern of anti-government rhetoric.

“This is not Congress's ‘Mohabat ki dukaan’ but ‘Nafrat ke bhaijaan’. Vijay Wadettiwar, who, on behalf of the Congress, gave a clean chit to Pakistan in the 26/11 attacks, questioned Operation Sindoor. He is wishing for an attack on PM Modi similar to what happened in the US,” Poonawalla said.

He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to condemn the remarks made by the Maharashtra MLA.

“Kharge ji says Modi ji is a terrorist and RSS-BJP is a poisonous snake, and Rahul Gandhi says the PM should be beaten with sticks. More than 150 times such statements have been made. Until Rahul Gandhi condemns it, why shouldn't it be considered that this is also the sentiment of Rahul Gandhi?” he added.