Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Suspected Trump shooter at White House correspondents' dinner

A 31-year-old engineer and computer scientist from California has been identified by United States President Donald Trump and law enforcement as the suspect who opened fire at the Washington Hilton on Saturday (UTC) night. Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of Torrance, was apprehended by the United States Secret Service after allegedly charging a high-security checkpoint during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the President and hundreds of high-ranking officials had gathered.
The incident sparked a scene of "chaotic" violence just outside the hotel ballroom. According to AFP, tactical teams with guns drawn swarmed the venue as guests, including cabinet members and journalists, dived under tables for cover. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were immediately rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. In the immediate aftermath, Trump briefly posted "LET THE SHOW GO ON" on Truth Social, though the event was eventually canceled for security reasons.
At a subsequent press conference, Trump confirmed that one Secret Service agent was shot at close range but was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest.
A detailed review of public databases by WIRED reveals that Allen maintains a minimal online presence despite an extensive academic and technical background. His LinkedIn profile indicates he graduated from Caltech in 2017 with a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering and earned a master’s in computer science from California State University Dominguez Hills in 2025. WIRED also noted that an apparent photo of Allen on Caltech’s website identifies him as a member of a robotics design lab.
Professionally, Allen has worked as a part-time teacher at C2 Education, a private tutoring firm, where he was recognized as the "December Teacher of the Month" in 2024. Since 2018, he has also identified as an indie game developer, having released a chemistry-themed "atomic fighting game" called 'Bohrdom' on the Steam platform. AFP reported that FBI agents were seen searching a residence in Torrance, California, late Saturday night following the suspect's arrest.
Metropolitan Police Department Interim Chief Jeffery Carroll informed reporters that Allen was carrying a shotgun, a handgun, and multiple knives when he "charged" the checkpoint. While the motive remains under investigation, Carroll noted that the suspect appears to be a "lone actor." According to AFP, Allen is expected to be arraigned in court on Monday on firearm and assault charges.
This shooting marks the latest security breach involving the President, who survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024. Asked at Saturday’s press conference why he continues to be targeted, Trump speculated that "the people that make the biggest impact" are the ones who are pursued by such attackers.
(With AFP inputs)