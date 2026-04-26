Who is Cole Tomas Allen? Suspected Trump shooter at White House correspondents' dinner

A 31-year-old engineer and computer scientist from California has been identified by United States President Donald Trump and law enforcement as the suspect who opened fire at the Washington Hilton on Saturday (UTC) night. Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of Torrance, was apprehended by the United States Secret Service after allegedly charging a high-security checkpoint during the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where the President and hundreds of high-ranking officials had gathered.

The incident sparked a scene of "chaotic" violence just outside the hotel ballroom. According to AFP, tactical teams with guns drawn swarmed the venue as guests, including cabinet members and journalists, dived under tables for cover. President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were immediately rushed off the stage by Secret Service agents. In the immediate aftermath, Trump briefly posted "LET THE SHOW GO ON" on Truth Social, though the event was eventually canceled for security reasons.

At a subsequent press conference, Trump confirmed that one Secret Service agent was shot at close range but was saved from serious injury by a bulletproof vest.