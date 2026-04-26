'Not going to deter me from winning Iran war': Trump after White House dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump said Saturday the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely linked to the conflict.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.

Trump shared a clip from the incident on Truth Social that purportedly shows the individual running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended.