'Not going to deter me from winning Iran war': Trump after White House dinner shooting

US President Donald Trump said Saturday the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely linked to the conflict.
"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.
Trump shared a clip from the incident on Truth Social that purportedly shows the individual running through a security checkpoint before being apprehended.
"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job. I just spoke to the officer, and he's doing great," Trump said.
He also shared pictures of the accused apprehended and pinned to the ground by law enforcement officers.
The suspect was identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said he has been charged with firearms and assault offences. The FBI confirmed that the suspect is in custody.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said there was no indication of a wider conspiracy. “We have no reason to believe at this time that anyone else was involved,” she said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.
Trump had earlier said, however, that "you never know" if it could be linked to the Iran war, and said investigators were working on the motive of the shooter.
"In my opinion, he was a lone wolf," Trump said, describing the man as a "whack job" and saying he felt there was no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.
The US leader earlier Saturday canceled his envoys' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, after being unimpressed with Tehran's negotiating position following nearly two months of war.
(With inputs from AP)