Youth Congress launches ‘Samvidhan’ digital push in J&K, targets influencer network amid BJP critique

Bhadre said the initiative seeks to identify and nurture digital-based political influencers by reaching out to YouTubers, operators of news portals and individuals who speak out against what she described as the “wrong policies” of the BJP government. “We want to connect them with the Youth Congress, provide them a platform within the Congress party and extend our support,” she said.

She reiterated that constitutional values were under strain and claimed that voices critical of the government often face pressure. Referring to action against Congress leader Pawan Khera, she said, “If an FIR can be registered against our leader, Pawan Khera, similar action can also be taken against small influencers and independent journalists. We want to guide them and provide leadership, which is why this programme is important.”

The Youth Congress said the effort is part of a broader push to build digital leadership while strengthening its grassroots presence through online outreach. “Through influencers, we want to reach the masses with the issues raised by our party and the concerns of ordinary citizens,” Bhadre said, adding that the organisation aims to bring its leadership closer to people through such engagement.

Inviting participation from across Jammu and Kashmir, she said interested individuals can register by giving a missed call on a dedicated number or by scanning a QR code that leads to an online form. Applicants are required to provide basic details, including their location and the platforms they operate—such as YouTube, Instagram, X, Facebook or others—before submitting the form.

(With inputs from PTI)