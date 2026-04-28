AAP MLA Mehraj Malik released from jail after J&K HC quashed his PSA detention

On September 8, Mehraj Malik, the AAP MLA from Doda, was arrested and booked under the stringent PSA on grounds that his activities were prejudicial to the maintenance of public order, based on an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

The AAP MLA was arrested and booked under PSA after a verbal duel with then DC Doda Harvinder Singh over the shifting of a primary health centre. The MLA had allegedly used abusive language against the DC, following which the PSA was invoked.

Mehraj is the first sitting MLA in Jammu and Kashmir to be booked under the PSA, which allows detention of up to two years without charge or trial.

While criticising the DC, the judge observed, “The DC Doda, who had become a party in the health centre shifting row, ought to have disassociated himself or should have recused from exercising his powers under the PSA. He should have, at the first instance, referred the matter to the government through the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, for an appropriate decision, with legal opinion from the Law Department. Instead, he issued the impugned detention order in a vindictive manner, which is legally unsustainable being hit by the doctrine of personal bias, as he became a judge in his own cause,” the court observed.

Mehraj’s PSA detention was challenged in the J&K High Court and, after nearly eight months of legal proceedings, the court quashed the MLA’s detention.

AAP president Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the quashing of the PSA, saying, “Your struggle is an example for everyone.”

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said Mehraj should never have been detained under PSA; in fact, he should never have been detained at all.

“His detention was a gross misuse of this law and totally unjustified. I hope those responsible for this detention learn a valuable lesson from the High Court’s decision and reflect on the way these laws are being abused in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.