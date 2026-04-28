Be deaf to naysayers, focus on 'Viksit Bharat': Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

MANGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday described 'Viksit Bharat 2047' as a national resolve rather than a slogan. She urged citizens to collectively undertake a massive yajna to transform India into a developed nation within the next two decades.

Delivering a talk on Viksit Bharat as part of Nitte Vinaya Hegde Oration 2026 in Mangaluru, she stressed that the goal demands belief in India’s capabilities, shedding colonial-era mindsets, and resisting 'naysayers' who undermine national confidence.

Highlighting India’s historical economic prominence, Sitharaman noted that the country once contributed nearly 24 per cent to global GDP before colonial rule reduced it to under 4 per cent, calling the loss not just economic but a blow to national spirit.

She said the past decade has marked a turnaround, with India now the world’s fastest-growing major economy, backed by a young median age of 28 and a vast educated workforce.

Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, she said India is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent through 2027.

She pointed to key achievements, including lifting over 25 crore people out of multidimensional poverty between 2013 and 2023, foreign exchange reserves reaching 700 billion dollars, and the success of digital public infrastructure.

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), she said, processes billions of transactions annually and accounts for nearly half of global real-time digital payments.

Sitharaman emphasised that Viksit Bharat is not merely about GDP growth but about inclusive development—ensuring opportunities for farmers, women, and marginalised communities.