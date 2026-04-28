Centre plans BRICS-WAVES Bazaar in Mumbai to boost media and entertainment ties

NEW DELHI: The Centre is planning a mega event to bring together stakeholders from across the media and entertainment sector of BRICS countries as part of its broader World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES).

The initiative, titled ‘BRICS-WAVES Bazaar’, is proposed to be held in August in Mumbai and aims to boost the creative economy. Industry representatives from film, television, animation, gaming, advertising, XR, music, and sound design from around 24 countries are expected to take part in the two-day event.

The event is being planned on the sidelines of the BRICS summit scheduled in September in New Delhi and will feature high-level engagements, including a CEO roundtable and a mega international conference.

“Delegates from across the globe are expected to attend, particularly representatives from the gaming and animation industries. This will be another opportunity to promote and showcase our orange economy, facilitate employment generation…Details and activities to be held are being finalised. The draft is under consideration however in-principle approval to the proposed event has already been accorded,” sources, privy to the development.