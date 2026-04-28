Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi Yadav condemn youth's killing in Delhi over his 'Bihari identity'

PATNA: Lok Janshakti Party (RV) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Tuesday condemned the fatal shooting of a youth from Bihar, allegedly by a Delhi Police head constable on Sunday. Paswan said he would raise the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a statement, police said that Pandav Kumar, a food delivery agent, and his friend Krishna were standing on the road after attending a birthday celebration when the accused, identified as Neeraj, allegedly shot him at point-blank range during an argument.

Although police had not immediately confirmed the accused's designation, sources have now confirmed that he is a Head Constable posted with the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Describing it as a tragic incident during his interaction with reporters, Chirag assured the victim's family of justice and informed that he had already spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner in this connection.

He said that his party MPs would visit the site to assess the situation and meet the victim's family.

The Union Minister said that such incidents, where a person loses his life simply for being a resident of Bihar, would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He added that his party, true to the spirit of its slogan "Bihar First, Bihari First," remains deeply concerned about the welfare of the people of the state.

“The misrule of certain political parties had plunged Bihar into a state of ‘Jungle Raj’, forcing its people to migrate elsewhere, he remarked while targeting RJD.

He also demanded the establishment of a dedicated ministry for migrant labourers to ensure the comprehensive collection of data and information regarding the migrant workforce.