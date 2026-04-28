Drug kingpin Salim Dola deported to India from Turkey under Operation Global-Hunt

Under 'Operation Global-Hunt', the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has secured the return of wanted drug trafficker Mohammed Salim Dola from Turkey with the aid of international and Indian intelligence agencies.

On his arrival at IGI Airport in New Delhi, he was taken into custody early this morning.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), "Salim Dola (59 yrs from Mumbai), a subject of INTERPOL Red Notice issued at India's request in March, 2024, was wanted for prosecution in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from Indian law enforcement agencies."

"Over the years, Dola had established a major transnational drug trafficking syndicate spanning several countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. His two-decade-long criminal antecedents include direct involvement in cases involving multiple high-value seizures of Heroin, Charas, Mephedrone, Mandrax and Methamphetamine in Maharashtra and Gujarat," the Ministry of Home Affairs added.

"Dola's role consistently emerged as that of a bulk supplier to downstream distribution networks in India. Besides, he is also wanted by ATS Gujarat and the Mumbai Police. Earlier, his son Tahil Salim Dola and other associates were arrested by Mumbai police after deportation/extradition from the UAE in 2025. This effort exemplifies close cooperation and coordinated action between the authorities in Turkiye, INTERPOL and Indian agencies," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.