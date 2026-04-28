Jaishankar, Baerbock discuss West Asia; UNGA President questions Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ plan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, focusing on global challenges including the West Asia conflict, artificial intelligence governance, and the future of multilateral cooperation.

Baerbock also took a swipe at a proposal by Donald Trump to establish a “Board of Peace,” questioning how a framework requiring countries to pay a joining fee could function effectively.

The meeting comes as the United Nations General Assembly marks its 80th anniversary, amid growing concerns over geopolitical tensions and the effectiveness of global institutions.

Jaishankar stressed the need to adapt international frameworks to contemporary realities, particularly from the perspective of developing nations.

“A pleasure to host UNGA President Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi. Discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications, and the West Asia conflict. Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today’s realities,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.