Jaishankar, Baerbock discuss West Asia; UNGA President questions Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ plan

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with President of the United Nations General Assembly, Annalena Baerbock, focusing on global challenges including the West Asia conflict, artificial intelligence governance, and the future of multilateral cooperation.
Baerbock also took a swipe at a proposal by Donald Trump to establish a “Board of Peace,” questioning how a framework requiring countries to pay a joining fee could function effectively.
The meeting comes as the United Nations General Assembly marks its 80th anniversary, amid growing concerns over geopolitical tensions and the effectiveness of global institutions.
Jaishankar stressed the need to adapt international frameworks to contemporary realities, particularly from the perspective of developing nations.
“A pleasure to host UNGA President Annalena Baerbock in New Delhi. Discussed UN80, SDGs, AI implications, and the West Asia conflict. Underscored the need for reformed multilateralism reflective of today’s realities,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
The discussions also reviewed progress on the Sustainable Development Goals and examined the implications of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.
Earlier in the day, Baerbock paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before holding consultations with UN officials in India, including Resident Coordinator Stefan Priesner. Her visit highlights continued engagement between India and the United Nations, following António Guterres’s trip to New Delhi earlier this year.
Addressing the press at UN House, Baerbock issued a strong warning about the state of the global order, saying, “The United Nations, multilateralism, and international law are under direct attack.”
She emphasised that mounting pressures are affecting all three pillars of the UN system, peace and security, development, and human rights.
Referring to ongoing conflicts and global disruptions, she added that “no country can address today’s interconnected challenges alone,” citing climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the economic fallout from wars, including the conflict in Ukraine.
Baerbock also stressed adherence to international norms, stating, “The UN Charter is not optional,” and cautioning countries against unilateral actions that undermine global stability. “Complying with international law and delivering on the Sustainable Development Goals is in the interest of all,” she said.
Baerbock reiterated her criticism of Trump’s “Board of Peace” proposal, questioning how a system that requires countries to pay a joining fee could work effectively.
Trump unveiled the initiative, known as the Board of Peace (BoP), in January with the aim of overseeing global peace efforts, initially focused on Gaza. Under the proposal, permanent members would be required to contribute a fee of USD 1 billion, drawing criticism from some quarters that the mechanism could sideline or even replace the United Nations.
Responding to a question on the proposal, Baerbock stressed the foundational principles of the UN system and its inclusive structure.
“Because every country, no matter how big or small, how powerful or rich, has a seat at the table, you will not find just peace for anybody in the world if you have to pay a fee to join,” she said.
She added that there is a reason the United Nations continues to hold primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, emphasising the importance of universal participation over exclusive arrangements.