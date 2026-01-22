Trump signs charter of 'Board of Peace' at Davos, says it will work 'in conjunction' with UN

US President Donald Trump signed the charter of his so-called "Board of Peace," which he has billed as a body for resolving international conflicts, with other founding members in Davos on Thursday.

"Congratulations President Trump, the charter is now in full force, and the board of peace is now an official international organisation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the signing ceremony.

Trump praised the Iran strikes and repeated his claim that he stopped eight wars since returning to office. He pointed out the US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites last June and said it 'obliterated' Iran’s nuclear capacity.

He claims the threats to Europe, US and Middle East 'are really calming down'. Referring to US operations against ISIL in Syria, he said 'many good things are happening'.

In his opening remarks praising the launch of his Board of Peace, Trump made a point to mention the United Nations.

He said "many nations" have been part of establishing the body.

Then he added, "We'll work with many others, including the United Nations."

Trump has been highly critical of the UN and has withdrawn the US from multiple international organizations. He has expressed ambitions recently that the new international board can replicate, if not compete with the UN as an international broker.