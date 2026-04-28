Supreme Court stays execution of convict, issues fresh directions on death penalty cases

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convict Aman Singh in a death reference case and issued important directions to reform the sentencing process in capital punishment cases across the country.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath, along with Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi, stayed Singh’s death sentence till the final adjudication of his appeals. The court also called for records from the trial court and the High Court, along with translated copies for effective consideration.

Earlier, the trial court in Bihar and the Patna High Court had awarded the death penalty to Singh.

While considering the mitigating and aggravating circumstances and the need for meaningful legal representation in death penalty cases, the apex court laid down several directions for trial courts, High Courts and legal services authorities.

"The report pertaining to aggravating and mitigating circumstances shall, as a matter of course, be called for by the trial Court itself once the accused is convicted, prior to the determination of sentence. In the event such a report has not been called for or placed on record before the trial Court, the High Court shall mandatorily call for the same at the stage of admission of the death reference. The concerned authorities shall ensure that such reports are comprehensive, duly verified, and furnished within a stipulated timeframe so as to avoid any delay in the adjudicatory process, and to aid and enable the Courts to undertake a meaningful, and informed, constitutionally compliant sentencing exercise. Upon receipt of such report, the Court concerned shall afford adequate opportunity to the parties to peruse the same and to advance oral submissions thereon. In cases where the reports procured by the trial Court are found to be ineffective or lacking in proper details, the High Court would be at liberty to call for a fresh report," the top court said in its 13-page order passed on April 27.