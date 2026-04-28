WhatsApp banned 9,400 accounts linked to digital arrest scams: MHA told SC

NEW DELHI: In suo motu proceedings on digital arrest fraud cases, the Supreme Court was informed by the Union of India that WhatsApp banned 9,400 accounts linked to digital arrest scams and impersonation of law enforcement agencies during an investigation launched in January 2026.

Earlier, a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, which had taken suo motu cognisance of online frauds, including digital arrests, had issued directions asking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and others to jointly hold a meeting to create an effective framework for compensation in digital arrest cases.

The status report was filed by Attorney General for India R Venkatramani on behalf of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) in the suo motu case concerning victims of digital arrest scams involving forged documents. It placed on record the steps taken following the Court’s directions on February 09, 2026.

"Telecom operators, digital platforms and financial regulators have begun implementing a series of measures to tackle digital arrest scams, including faster SIM blocking, biometric verification systems and platform-level safeguards by WhatsApp," the MHA submitted to the top court.