India may see up to 40 more unusually hot days annually: CEEW report

NEW DELHI: India could witness up to 40 additional unusually hot days every year over the next two decades, according to New Delhi-based environmental think tank Council for Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

The report said the rise in extreme heat will increase health risks and raise operating costs for India’s 281 data centres, as these facilities will require more cooling.

“Unusually hot days” are defined as days when daily mean temperatures exceed the district-specific 90th percentile threshold, based on climate data from 1981 to 2010.

The prediction is based on calculations from the Climate Resilience Analytics and Visualisation Intelligence System (CRAVIS), an AI-powered climate intelligence platform developed by CEEW.

CRAVIS uses more than 40 years of public datasets from institutions including the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, and the Forest Survey of India, along with climate projections extending to 2070.