Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 after seven AAP MPs join BJP

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet President Droupadi Murmu on May 5 in connection with the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs with the Bharatiya Janata Party and demand the “recall” of these parliamentarians.

Talking to the media, Mann said, “The President has given a time of 12 noon on May 5 for the meeting and I will certainly meet her.” However, he did not specify whether all MLAs would be part of the delegation.

When asked whether there was any legal provision for recalling a legislator, Mann did not give a clear answer. He also did not clarify whether MLAs would accompany him for the meeting.

On April 24, the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs — Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal — quit the party and merged with the BJP.