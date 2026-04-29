Relocation notice for spotted tenants of Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI: New Delhi woke up to a curious Supreme Court decree on Tuesday: Some residents must pack their bags, or rather, their hooves.

Ruling on the bustling herd at A N Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas, the SC said that only 38 deer may remain there. The rest are to be politely escorted to greener addresses in neighbouring states.

The SC demanded scientific protocols, and a respectable male-to-female ratio of 15 to 23 for those staying behind.

Officials, armed with clipboards and, one hopes, persuasive carrots, must now conduct a time-bound relocation exercise. The Central Empowered Committee has vouched that the park’s ecological patience has been tested, citing crowding, nibbling pressure, and the general chaos that ensues when deer outnumber benches.

The case began when an environmental group challenged the plan to relocate hundreds of deer from the park. They argued that instead of moving the animals out, authorities should expand and improve the park’s habitat.