Relocation notice for spotted tenants of Hauz Khas

NEW DELHI: New Delhi woke up to a curious Supreme Court decree on Tuesday: Some residents must pack their bags, or rather, their hooves.
Ruling on the bustling herd at A N Jha Deer Park in Hauz Khas, the SC said that only 38 deer may remain there. The rest are to be politely escorted to greener addresses in neighbouring states.
The SC demanded scientific protocols, and a respectable male-to-female ratio of 15 to 23 for those staying behind.
Officials, armed with clipboards and, one hopes, persuasive carrots, must now conduct a time-bound relocation exercise. The Central Empowered Committee has vouched that the park’s ecological patience has been tested, citing crowding, nibbling pressure, and the general chaos that ensues when deer outnumber benches.
The case began when an environmental group challenged the plan to relocate hundreds of deer from the park. They argued that instead of moving the animals out, authorities should expand and improve the park’s habitat.
The matter first went to the Delhi High Court. There, the Delhi Development Authority assured the court that only a small number of deer would remain in the park and the rest would be relocated. Accepting these assurances, the HC disposed of the case.
Unhappy with that outcome, the petitioner approached the SC. They remained concerned about the relocation process and its impact on the deer.
The SC, which had earlier paused a similar relocation on grounds of negligence, examined the issue again. This time, it relied on the Central Empowered Committee’s findings that the park lacked the capacity to sustain the current numbers.
Based on this, the SC upheld relocation and asked to ensure the process is carried out properly. For good measure, the SC said that the deer park’s status as a protected forest is permanent and can’t be changed under any circumstances.