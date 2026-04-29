Sabarimala case: Whether devotee or non-devotee is claiming right to enter temples has to be examined, says SC

"Today we are told that non-caste Hindus can enter Sabarimala, but not women," she said.

But, because of Article 17, all men can enter, with no restriction of caste, she added.

The bench responded to the submission that the woman was not prevented because she belongs to the scheduled caste, but she was stopped as the female belonged to the 10 to 50 age group.

During the hearing, Jaising submitted that exclusion of women in the Sabarimala temple operates during the most productive and creative period of her life, that is, between 10 and 50.

"What is the status of a woman during this period? Is it not the period which is most creative and most fertile? You cannot tell me to live half a life. Avoid living between 10 and 50, and then live before 10 and after 50. That will lead to substantial deprivation," she said.

Jaising said the right to enter a temple and worship is a fundamental right under Article 25(1) of the Constitution.

She argued that after the 2018 judgment was declared, the two women went to the temple.

"When they came out, certain Sangh leaders spoke of 'shuddhi karan.' I filed a petition in this court. This was when the judgment was in full force and effect. These were the only two women who succeeded in climbing up and performing 'darshan'.

"No one else has succeeded since then. Why? Because the State has not cooperated. They refused to give protection for going up. I filed a petition in this court in which I placed all the facts on record, including who they are, whether they are devotees, and which State they are from," she said.

At this juncture, Justice Nagarathna said, "Who is claiming this right? Is a devotee claiming the right or a non-devotee at whose instance? A person who has nothing to do with this temple is somewhere in North India. This temple is in South India. Is claiming a right of entry that also has to be addressed."

Contending that religion has the capacity to regenerate itself, Jaising told the bench that there has to be something doctrinal to be called a denomination.

Justice Nagarathna then said, "We are strong because we are diverse. Diversity is our strength. To bring about that diversity in denominations, Article 26 (b) protects it. By giving that protection, there is unity in the country. That is how one should look at it. Therefore, respect diversity." The hearing was underway.

The top court earlier said it was very difficult, if not impossible, for a judicial forum to define parameters to declare a particular practice of a religious denomination as essential and non-essential.

(With inputs from PTI)