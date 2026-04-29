SC rejects AIIMS review plea against order allowing 15-year-old's pregnancy termination

On April 24, the Supreme Court had allowed the minor girl to terminate her 28-week pregnancy, observing that forcing a woman, especially a minor, to continue an unwanted pregnancy would violate her right to live with dignity and reproductive autonomy.

"No court can force a woman, especially a minor, to carry a pregnancy to full term, against her will. The pregnant woman carrying an unwanted pregnancy if compelled to continue such a pregnancy, then the constitutional rights of the pregnant woman would be breached,” the two-judge bench had said.

The bench said the choice of the pregnant woman is more relevant than that of the child to be born and stressed that continuation of such a pregnancy could have long-lasting effects on the minor’s mental health, education, social standing and overall development.

"The constitutional courts must prioritise the best interests of the pregnant woman over the statutory and procedural limitations under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act when dealing with cases of unwanted pregnancies, likely to result in major mental and physical trauma," the court had added.

The girl has been admitted to AIIMS Delhi since April 10. While allowing the termination, the court underlined that directing continuation of such an unwanted pregnancy would affect her long-term well-being, autonomy and dignity.

The bench had also taken note of the minor’s mental distress, as it was reported that she had attempted to take her own life multiple times, and observed that forcing continuation would have “long-lasting repercussions” on her life.

The girl’s mother had approached the apex court seeking permission for termination of the pregnancy.

The court also observed that the right to make decisions regarding one’s own body, especially in matters of reproduction, is a core part of personal liberty and privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution. It cautioned that denying relief in such cases could push women, especially minors, towards unsafe procedures that may cause irreversible harm.

In India, abortion can be performed up to 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Amendment Act, 2021.