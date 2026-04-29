Supreme Court refuses fresh directions on hate speech, says existing laws sufficient

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to issue additional directions to curb hate speech across the country, holding that existing legal provisions are sufficient and that the issue does not stem from a lack of law but from implementation, as reported by Bar and Bench.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that the creation of criminal offences lies squarely within the legislative domain, and constitutional courts may interpret law but cannot compel legislation. The Court also noted that the field of hate speech is not unoccupied and that existing statutory mechanisms are adequate to deal with such cases.

It further said that the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) already provides a comprehensive framework to set criminal law in motion and that no legislative vacuum exists. The Bench added that magistrates also have wide supervisory powers under the existing legal structure, and clarified that sanction requirements operate at the stage of cognisance and not at the stage of initiating proceedings.

Reiterating the limits of judicial power, the Court said, that while constitutional courts may interpret law and issue directions to enforce fundamental rights, they cannot legislate or compel legislation. At the highest, the court may draw attention to the need for reform. The decision whether and in what manner to legislate remains within the exclusive domain of the Parliament and the state legislatures.