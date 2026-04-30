Akasa Air captain dies of heart attack during training in Bengaluru; second pilot death in two days

An Akasa Air pilot died of a heart attack while undergoing training in Bengaluru on Thursday, according to a source.

The deceased, a captain aged around 44, suffered a medical emergency during a ground training session.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our pilot colleagues who had a personal medical emergency while on ground training duty in Bengaluru,” an Akasa Air spokesperson said in a statement.

The airline said the pilot was immediately attended to and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Without disclosing further details, the spokesperson added, “We are extending all possible support to them,” while expressing condolences to the pilot’s family, loved ones and colleagues.

This marks at least the second such incident involving an Indian carrier in two days. On Thursday, a pilot with Air India, who was on scheduled rest, died of a heart attack in Bali.

(With inputs from PTI)