Centre defends Haj airfare hike of Rs 10,000; cites rise in fuel price

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday said the one-time hike of Rs 10,000 in airfare for Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia was due to a rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said airlines had sought an increase of 300–400 US dollars per pilgrim, but the government negotiated it down to 100 US dollars.
“For countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years. I deeply respect that sentiment. Amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, Airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim. We also can't blame Airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price. Through negotiations, we ensured the increase was restricted to just $100, saving each pilgrim a significant amount,” he posted on X.
The ministry said the decision was taken to avoid disruption in Haj operations and ensure transparency.
“This is not exploitation. This is the government absorbing pressure and protecting pilgrims from a far larger burden. The circular is transparent, the process was lawful, and the decision was made in good faith to ensure Haj 2026 operations are not disrupted for over a lakh pilgrims already registered. Notably, private tour operators had already revised fares sharply and subsequently imposed a further increase of around USD 150,” the ministry said.
A circular issued by the Haj Committee of India stated that a one-time airfare revision has been approved due to the prevailing situation in West Asia.
“The revised airfare entails an additional amount of USD 100 per pilgrim irrespective of embarkation point to be borne by the pilgrims. The decision has been taken in view of the pressing requests from airlines for revision of base fare by more than USD 400 on account of the sharp increase in ATF prices due to the prevailing situation in the Middle east, after due examination of facts and consultation with stakeholders,” the circular read.
Pilgrims have been asked to deposit the additional amount towards differential airfare by May 15.
The hike has drawn criticism from opposition leaders. Asaduddin Owaisi demanded withdrawal of the circular.
“Are pilgrims being punished for going through the Haj Committee? This is just exploitation and nothing else. Most pilgrims are not wealthy, they save money for years to be able to go to Haj. This is not a luxury for them. The circular must be withdrawn immediately, and the pilgrims must be refunded the money taken from them,” he posted on X.