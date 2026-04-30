Centre defends Haj airfare hike of Rs 10,000; cites rise in fuel price

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Minority Affairs on Thursday said the one-time hike of Rs 10,000 in airfare for Haj pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia was due to a rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said airlines had sought an increase of 300–400 US dollars per pilgrim, but the government negotiated it down to 100 US dollars.

“For countless families, Haj is a once-in-a-lifetime dream nurtured over years. I deeply respect that sentiment. Amid a sharp global rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, driven by ongoing geopolitical tensions, Airlines sought a steep hike of $300–$400 per pilgrim. We also can't blame Airlines for the rise in Aviation Turbine Fuel price. Through negotiations, we ensured the increase was restricted to just $100, saving each pilgrim a significant amount,” he posted on X.

The ministry said the decision was taken to avoid disruption in Haj operations and ensure transparency.

“This is not exploitation. This is the government absorbing pressure and protecting pilgrims from a far larger burden. The circular is transparent, the process was lawful, and the decision was made in good faith to ensure Haj 2026 operations are not disrupted for over a lakh pilgrims already registered. Notably, private tour operators had already revised fares sharply and subsequently imposed a further increase of around USD 150,” the ministry said.